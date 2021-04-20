In his speech, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that countries need to join hands to take action for inclusive, sustainable and safe development for all people. He also proposed four solutions to the forum.

Firstly, boosting cooperation in epidemic control and prevention, improving public health system capacity and ensuring countries have equal chances to access vaccines at reasonable prices.

Secondly, stabilizing macro economy, creating favourable conditions in trade and investment, dealing with foreign trade barriers, ensuring the activities of supply chains and strengthening production.

Thirdly, President Phuc stressed the need to mobilise necessary resources for inclusive and sustainable development to implement the UN sustainable development goals by 2030, especially in climate change response, clean energy, natural resource sustainable management and education.

Finally, building infrastructure and developing human resources for digital transformation.

He also welcomed joint efforts to boost regional link and economic connection with the framework of the belt and road initiative, voicing his hope that the initiative will contribute to recovering the economy post pandemic.

Vietnam and China are developing a joint plan to implement a memorandum of understanding on promoting connectivity between the "Two corridors, one economic belt" initiative and the belt and road initiative, President Phuc said./.

