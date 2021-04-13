Politics Election preparations in Truong Sa inspected Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in Truong Sa district, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, have been carried out in line with regulations. ​

Politics WUS President highlights Vietnam's increasing role President of the World University Service (WUS) Kambiz Ghawami has highlighted Vietnam’s increasing role in the world as well as cooperation between Vietnam and Germany during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Germany.

Politics Congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders Leaders of foreign countries have sent messages of congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders.