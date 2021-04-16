Politics Congratulations to new leaders of Vietnam Leaders of foreign countries have extended congratulations to the new leaders of Vietnam.

Politics Third consultative conference adopts list of candidates for election The third consultative conference held by the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in Hanoi on April 16 adopted a final list of 205 eligible candidates nominated by central agencies and organisations for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean Foreign Ministers hold phone talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 16 held phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, during which the two sides consented to closely coordinate, contributing to enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Politics Symposium spotlights late Foreign Minister Nguyen Co Thach’s vision on diplomacy development Late Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Co Thach was the pioneer who had put forth drastic and timely ideas to deal with limitations in the diplomatic sector when the country just emerged from war and faced great challenges, former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan told a symposium on April 16.