State President hosts outgoing US Ambassador
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 16 hosted a reception for US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink who conveyed a congratulatory letter from US President Joe Biden to Phuc on his election as the new President.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) hosts a reception for US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 16 hosted a reception for US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink who conveyed a congratulatory letter from US President Joe Biden to Phuc on his election as the new President.
The ambassador also came to bid farewell at the end of his term.
President Phuc appreciated the diplomat's contributions which have helped the Vietnam-US ties continue to flourish in an effective and sustainable manner, on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and mutual benefit.
Congratulating Kritenbrink on being nominated by US President Biden to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, President Phuc expressed his belief that in his new position, the ambassador will continue to support the Vietnam-US ties, developing bilateral ties in a stable and long-term manner, and solving economic and commercial issues for the benefit of the two countries' people.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed his delight at the growing bilateral relations across all spheres, and pledged that in any future position, he will continue to be a friend of Vietnam and make contributions to the two countries' ties in bilateral, regional and international aspects. He said he believes the two countries' ties will become a role model in international relations.
Kritenbrink has been honoured with Vietnam's Friendship Order for his contributions to the development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership./.