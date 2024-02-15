Society UK newspapers praise photo of Vietnam’s Ba Den Mountain Photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as winner of the National & Regional Award category at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.

Society Tan Son Nhat airport serves record number of passengers during Tet holiday The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly 148,000 passengers on February 14, the highest level since the beginning of the Tet peak season 2024.

Society Vietnamese community in Thailand enjoys Tet festival Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese in Thailand gathered in Nong Bua Lamphu on January 13, the fourth day of the first lunar month, to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, the most important of Vietnamese in a year.