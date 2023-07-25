State President meets reputable Vietnamese physicist in Vienna
State President Vo Van Thuong on July 24 (local time) visited the family of Dr. Nguyen Duy Ha, a reputable Vietnamese physicist in Europe and the world, as part of his ongoing official visit to Austria.
Ha, born in 1971, a graduate from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, is working as a professor at the Vienna University of Technology, a member of Austria’s top research team. He has worked in many prestigious scientific research organisations and establishments inside and outside the country. Many members of his family are experts in the fields of basic science and intensive application in Vietnam and countries with advanced science in the world.
President Vo Van Thuong (L) talks to Dr. Nguyen Duy Ha (Photo: VNA)Thuong hailed Ha's achievements in and contributions to scientific research and application and underlined that the Party and State always hope that Vietnamese people in general and intellectuals and scientists abroad will reap more successes in their career and life.
The State leader said he believes that Vietnamese intellectuals like Ha and his family members will help promote the reputation of Vietnamese scientists.
Ha’s suggestions have also helped improve the country’s State management over science and technology, especially in perfecting policies to encourage and back Vietnamese scientists at home and abroad to make more contributions to scientific research and application in Vietnam in a substantial and effective manner, stated Thuong.
He said he hopes with his rich experience, Ha will strengthen their connections and his peers at home to boost research activities and propose ideas to complete related policies./.
