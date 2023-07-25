Society Swine fever vaccines approved for nationwide use The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on July 24 issued a document guiding the use of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF) nationwide.

Society Family festival in Hanoi improve awareness of children drowning prevention A wide range of activities to enhance awareness of children drowning prevention were organised at Thong Nhat Park in the capital city of Hanoi on July 22 and 23.

Society Senior Party official pays homage to martyrs in Dak Lak A delegation led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, commemorated martyrs in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on July 24.

Society Man arrested in Lam Dong for anti-State propaganda The Investigation Security Agency under Lam Dong Department of Public Security on July 24 issued decisions to detain and start criminal proceedings against Duong Tuan Ngoc on the charge of “making, storing, disseminating or popularising information and documents against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Criminal Code.