Politics Vietnam shows best corruption control in public sector in 10 years The control of corruption in the public sector last year showed the best performance in a decade, since the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey was first conducted.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City’s preparations for elections examined National Assembly Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in Ho Chi Minh City on April 19.

Politics Top legislator mulls over deputies’ affairs for upcoming elections National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a meeting with the NA Standing Committee’s working commission for deputies’ affairs in Hanoi on April 19.

Politics NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in Cao Bang A working delegation led by National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai on April 19 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.