State President to attend, deliver speech at Leaders Summit on Climate
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend and deliver a speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate to be virtually held on April 22-23.
The attendance is made at the initiation of US President Joe Biden, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow./.