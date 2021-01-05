National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (left) and NA Vice Chairman General Do Ba Ty visit and present gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Trinh Thi Thin (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has submitted a proposal to the State President on presenting gifts to people who made contributions to the revolution on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) with a total value of nearly 518 billion VND (over 22.4 million USD).

Beneficiaries will include those who engaged in revolutionary activities, and people who are honoured as Heroic Vietnamese Mother, Hero of the Armed Forces and Labour Hero in the resistance war period.

War invalids losing at least 81 percent of working capability, along with resistance war veterans who were contaminated with chemical toxics and lost 81 percent or more of work capability, other contributors to the revolution, martyrs’ families, and those worshipping martyrs are also expected to benefit from this proposed plan under certain criteria.

Presenting Tet gifts to revolution contributors has become an annual tradition demonstrating the State and people’s gratitude to the ones who dedicated to the struggle for national independence and reunification./.