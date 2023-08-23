State-level funeral to be held for Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh
A State-level funeral will be held for Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, who passed away on August 22 night at his home in Hai Phong city after a period of illness.
The decision was made by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat also decided to establish a 23-member State funeral committee headed by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.
The service to pay respect to Deputy PM Thanh will last from 9am on August 24 to 7am on August 26 in Hong Bang district, Hai Phong city. The memorial ceremony will take place at 7am on August 26.
The burial service will be held later the same day at a cemetery in his homeland in Tan Lien commune, Vinh Bao district, Hai Phong city.
Thanh, a native of Tan Lien commune, Vinh Bao district, Hai Phong city, was born on October 20, 1962.
Before being appointed as the Deputy PM in April 2021, he served as Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee, then Chairman of the Hai Phong People's Committee, Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee, and Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Council.
He was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th National Assembly./.