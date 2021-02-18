Business Tien Giang sees rosy signs in export The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has seen rosy signs in export in early 2021, with export turnover reaching 270 million USD, up 36 percent year-on-year.

Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port of the Saigon Newport Corporation received six commercial vessels on the 2021 Lunar New Year's eve, which fell on February 11, handling 11,990 TEUs of goods in total.

Vietnam raked in 2.6 billion USD from exports of textiles and garments in January 2021, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.