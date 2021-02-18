Steady prices of consumer goods, higher sales mark Tet
Demand for consumer goods during Tet in Ho Chi Minh City was higher than last year despite the economic impacts of COVID-19.
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Demand for consumer goods during Tet in Ho Chi Minh City was higher than last year despite the economic impacts of COVID-19.
According to many businesses, this year customers began their Tet shopping earlier than usual, and sales ended up around 30 percent higher than last year.
Most supermarkets had made careful preparations and stocked up early on high-quality goods, with their stocks being 12 - 21.2 percent higher than last year.
During the festival, the number of customers visiting supermarkets to buy fresh produce, processed foods and fruits for Tet spiked, and long lines could be seen in many places.
Retailers also offered discounts on produce and non-food items - up to 49 percent the latter - and extended their opening hours to meet the increased shopping demand.
Mobile retailers also went to industrial parks and remote districts to meet shopping demand.
Traditional markets also saw increased business.
But despite the spike in demand, the prices of most goods remained relatively steady in HCM City, with some like meat and eggs even seeing slight drops due to abundant supply.
Flower prices were not much higher than during normal days, with some being sold at half the prices prevailing during Tet last year.
The city's Department of Industry and Trade even had to exhort locals to buy flowers to help farmers and businesses before shops could sell their stocks.
Apricot blossoms, one of the most popular Tet flowers, did not sell well after blossoming early due to the abundance of rain.
Prices of fruits were steady with those of dragon fruit and pomelo falling by half./.