Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives Japanese Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 13 for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Politics Second session of 15th NA Standing Committee to open next week The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee will convene its second session at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 17-18, the NA Office announced on August 13.

Politics Vietnam treasures cooperative relations with Russia: Party chief The Vietnamese Party, State and people have consistently treasured and promoted cooperative relations with Russia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

Politics Vietnam hails recent developments in Somalia Deputy head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh hailed the recent developments in Somalia during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the Somali situation and activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on August 12.