Steering Committee for making Party building project opens 1st session
The Steering Committee for making the project on continuing to promote Party building and rectification, prevent and repel the deterioration in political ideology, morality, lifestyle and internal "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" manifestations convened the first session in Hanoi on August 13.
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)
At the event, Hoang Dang Quang, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced the decision to establish a 17-strong Steering Committee for the development of the project.
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of its Organisation Commission, is head of the steering committee, while Quang is its deputy head.
The session approved a work plan of the steering committee, and assigned tasks to its members.
Speaking at the event, Mai appreciated the sense of responsibility of the steering committee members.
She revealed that at the fourth Plenum of the Party Central Committee, she will submit for approval a report on the five-year implementation of Resolution No. 04-NQ/TW dated October 30, 2016 of the 12th Party Central Committee on promoting Party building and rectification, preventing and repelling the deterioration in political ideology, morality, lifestyle and internal "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" manifestations./.