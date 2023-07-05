Society Ceremony marks Hoa Hao Buddhism’s 84th anniversary The representative board of Hoa Hao Buddhism in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 held a ceremony to celebrate the religion’s 84th anniversary (May 18, 1939 - 2023).

Society Chip-based ID cards issued to 186 disabled citizens in Ho Chi Minh City Chip-based ID cards were granted to 186 citizens under the special household registration category at the Hiep Binh Chanh Support Centre for the Disabled in Thu Duc city, part of the Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.

Society Hanoi issues policies to boost agricultural, rural development The People’s Council of Hanoi, during its 12th session on July 4, approved a resolution clarifying 12 specific groups of policies encouraging the development of agriculture and rural areas until 2030.

Society Conference highlights role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy transition A conference was held in Hanoi on July 4 to evaluate the role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy policy, contributing to implementing the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII).