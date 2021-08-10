Society Deputy PM: southern localities expand coronavirus-free zones Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said 19 southern localities under social distancing order are expanding areas free from coronavirus (green zones), narrowing and fencing virus-hit areas (red zones) to return to normal at the earliest.

Health Health Minister asks for readiness for vaccination as vaccines come in droves Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has asked for close collaboration between the medical sector and the army as vaccines will come in great quantity and need to be preserved in strict conditions in the near future.

Health HCM City adjusts COVID-19 combat strategy, prioritising treatment Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector is implementing a strategy of shifting from focusing on screening testing to treatment, with a hope to reduce the rate of COVID-19 patients in critical conditions and the number of fatalities.