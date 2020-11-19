Stiffer fines for mask violators
-
People who don’t wear masks in public places will be fined up to 3 million VND (130 USD). In the photo: masks are provided to people visiting Viet Duc Hospital in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Photo: VNA)
-
Masks are provided to people in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Photo: VNA)
-
Though the risk of a new COVID-19 outbreak remains, many people have begun to let their guard down by not wearing face masks while outdoors (Photo: VNA)
-
People are requested to wear face mask when at Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)
-
The Hanoi government has mandated residents to wear face masks at five places — hospitals, coach and bus stations, markets, supermarkets and commercial centers, and public sites — to avoid contracting the coronavirus (Photo: VNA)
-
New fines of between 1-3 million VND (42 – 130 USD) are given to lawbreakers as of November 15 (Photo: VNA)