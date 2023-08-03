Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam’s stock market is witnessing the fastest and strongest recovery since the beginning of this year, as the VN-Index has surpassed the threshold of 1,200 points.

Most stocks have risen significantly compared to the end of 2022, and the list of enterprises with a capitalisation over 10 billion USD expanded.

At the end of the last trading session of July, the VN-Index reached 1,222.9 points, an increase of 9.17% compared to a month earlier and 21.43% compared to the end of 2022.

VNAllshare reached 1,206.52 points, up 10.07% from June 2023 and 24.30% from the end of 2022; VN30 reached 1,230.81 points, up 9.59% compared to June 2023 and 22.45% to the end of 2022.

In July, industry indexes recorded growth; some industries gained the highest points in the month, including consumer goods (VNCOND) with an increase of 16.28%; information and technology (VNIT) 14.91%; and real estate (VNREAL) 14.45% compared to June.

The stock market liquidity in July recorded an average trading volume of over 875.52 million shares and an average trading value of 18.269 trillion VND (770 million USD), down 0.23% in average volume and up 8.17% in average value compared to June 2023.

As of July 31, there were 545 listed securities codes on Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) including 393 stocks, the closed-end fund certificates, 13 ETF certificates, and 136 covered warrants. The total volume of listed shares reached over 143.36 billion. The market capitalisation topped 4,870 trillion VND, up 9.11% from the previous month, accounting for more than 94.24% of the total market capitalisation and equivalent to 51.23% of GDP in 2022 (GDP at current prices).

Notably, by the end of July 2023, on HOSE, there were 43 enterprises with a market capitalisation of more than 1 billion USD. Particularly, three have capitalisation of over 10 billion USD, namely the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade (VCB), the Vinhomes Joint Stock Company (VHM), and the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID).

Meanwhile, at the end of 2022, only 37 stocks listed on HOSE had a market capitalisation of more than 1 billion USD and only the VCB got a capitalisation of over 10 billion USD.

Particularly, BID has had a remarkable recovery as of the end of 2022. Earlier, it only ranked 5th in the list of enterprises with the largest market capitaliation on HOSE, behind VCB, VIC, VHM, and GAS.

By the end of 7/2023, BID ranked 3rd, only after VCB and VHM. Currently, BID shares are traded around 49,000 VND per share, with a market capitalisation of about 247.36 trillion VND. This is also the highest market price of this stock within the past year./.