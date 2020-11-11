Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak
Tens of households in Phu Yen’s Tay Hoa district evacuate due to high floods (Photo: VNA)
Tuy Hoa district people relocate cattle to safe place (Photo: VNA)
Tens of households in Phu Yen’s Tay Hoa district move to safer places due to high floods (Photo: VNA)
The storms brings heavy rain and strong wind, making trees in Phu Yen province uproot (Photo: VNA)
Rising water level in the Krong Pach Thuong irrigation work is in risk of flooding hundreds of households in Cu San commune, M’Drak district, Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)
Authority use canoes to supply food and evacuate households in low areas of Cu San commune, M’Drak district, Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)
A household in alley 2, Cu Yang commune, Ea Kar district is flooded with water (Photo: VNA)
M’Drak authority supervises the evacuation works in Krong Pach Thuong irrigation work (Photo: VNA)