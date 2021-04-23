Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– The street art performance “Jam –Vietnam Urban Arts 2021” will take place in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 from April 24-25.At the event, six Vietnamese graffiti artists will make large murals featuring the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The works will be exhibited at the French Residence within two months before being displayed in different cities across the country.The “Jam –Vietnam Urban Arts 2021” is also the final round of a talent contest for young street artists. The jury as well as the public (through online voting) will together select the best artists to continue to attend the street art festival slated for November.In addition, the two best artists among them will have a 15-day stay in writing in Lyon city of France, with all costs covered.French Consul General to HCM City Vincent Bruno Floreani said at a press conference on April 20 that the event is part of a larger project to honour and support street arts in Vietnam to develop towards international level.From November this year, the French side will coordinate with German partners to speed up the project, aiming to turn HCM City into a new destination in street arts in Asia, he said./.