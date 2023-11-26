The street festival brought together over 1,000 skilled artisans from five provinces in the Central Highlands - Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Kon Tum, and Lam Dong.

The magnificent resonance of gongs, graceful dances, and lively performances by clowns created an atmosphere filled with joy and excitement, captivating thousands of visitors from near and far.

Visitors were fully immersed in the enchanting melodies of gongs and a colourful ambiance that embodies the essence of the Central Highlands.

The heart of the mountain city became a stage for more than 1,000 artisans, leaving a remarkable impression on tourists and local people alike.

Artisans from different ethnic minority groups treated visitors to special gong performances and traditional dances.

Visitors joined artists in dancing and getting lost in the captivating sound of the gongs./.

VNA