Strong growth recorded in tra fish exports to ASEAN markets
A surge of 87% was seen in tra fish exports to ASEAN markets in the first 11 months of this year to 183 million USD, accounting for about 8% of total export revenue of the product in the period.
Illustrative image (Source: congthuong.vn)
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported that more than 45% of ASEAN's total tra fish imports came from the Thai market, with nearly 83 million USD.
Thailand was followed by Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines with a rise of 50-93% year on year.
According to VASEP, compared to other regions, the ASEAN has seen a stronger growth with less impact from inflation in 2022.
Experts held that the ASEAN will continue to be an attractive market for Vietnamese tra fish thanks to advantages in close geographical distance, fewer logistics risks, and preferential tariffs under free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed with members of the group.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, fishery exports reeled in 10.14 billion USD as of November this year, up 27% annually. Of the sum, tra fish and shrimp contributed 2.2 billion USD and 4.1 billion USD, up nearly 62% and 14.6% year-on-year, respectively./.