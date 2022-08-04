Students grab more medals at ASEAN University Games
Taekwondo athletes pose to show their medals from the 20th ASEAN University Games. (Photo of Nguyen Thanh Huy)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam's taekwondo team won one gold, one silver and two bronzes at the ongoing ASEAN University Games in Thailand.
The gold went to Pham Quoc Viet, Bui Anh Tuan and Nguyen Quang Tri who topped the men's poomsae (performance) team event.
The women's team of Nguyen Thi Kim Ha, Truong Pham Phuong Khanh and Le Thụy Thu Van took the silver.
Viet took his second medal with a bronze in the men's poomsae individual event.
Duo Tri and Le Tran Kim Uyen secured a bronze in the mixed doubles poomsae.
Earlier, the e-sport team finished third in the men's team Arena of Valor event after beating Brunei in the playoff match.
Vietnam ensured a silver medal at least in futsal after earning a place in the final.
They will play Thailand for the gold medal. Previously, Vietnam beat Thailand 2-1 in the group round on August 2.
After one week of competition, Thailand is comfortably on top of the medal tally with 66 golds.
Malaysia and Indonesia are below with 36 and 35 golds, respectively.
Vietnam are placed fourth with 10 titles./.