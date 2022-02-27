Students of 1st - 6th grades in Hanoi’s suburban areas return to online learning
Students from the first to sixth grades in the 18 suburban districts and town of Hanoi will return to online learning from February 28, part of local efforts to curb COVID-19 transmission.
A class of the Trung Thanh Primary School in Hanoi's suburban district of Gia Lam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –
The Hanoi People’s Committee made the decision on February 27 basing on the proposal submitted by the Department of Education and Training.
The move was prompted by a surge in the rising number of new infections in the community, including in educational establishments, the fact that students of these grades are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as parents’ concern.
The municipal People’s Committee also assigned the district-level administrations to base on the COVID-19 situation in their localities, proposals by local educational establishments, and opinions from students’ parents to flexibly switch between in-person and online learning so as to ensure safety for both students and teachers.
Earlier, students from the first to sixth grades in the 18 suburban districts and town of Hanoi resumed in-person learning on February 10. Meanwhile, schools remain shut for those in urban districts./.