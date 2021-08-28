Society Overseas Vietnamese contribute remarkably to COVID-19 fight in homeland The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on August 27 held an online conference with overseas Vietnamese (OV) associations, including those in Cambodia, Thailand, Russia, Hungary, Japan, Poland, France, the US, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Society Charity auction to raise funds for COVID-19 fight A charity auction programme to raise funds and donate medical supplies to frontline medical workers and hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will be organised on August 28 evening by the organisers of the Vietnam International Fashion Week (VNIFW).

Society Vietnam elected to UPU Postal Operations Council Vietnam was elected as a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the 2022-2025 term at the 27th UPU Congress which was held in both in-person and online formats in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, from August 9-27.