Nguyen Thi Thanh Truc from Vietnam Maritime University wins a silver medal in ACPWC 2023 . (Photo: laodong.vn)

Meanwhile, Bui Minh Tra from Chu Van An High School in Hanoi was named in the top 8 of ACPWC 2023, while Ngo Hoang Phu from Van Lang University won an award voted by the audience.Doan Hong Nam, head of the Vietnamese team to MOSWC 2023, said the Vietnamese students have excellently demonstrated its office computing capabilities, maintaining its position as one of the strongest teams participating in the final round for many years.These results have brought the total number of medals won by Vietnamese students in the two competitions during the last 14 years to 21 medals, including four gold, four silver and 13 bronze medals./.