Vietnamese students in France - Illustrative image (Source: duhocchd.edu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The French Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on June 27 to honour Vietnamese students who won the French Government’s Excellence Scholarship Programme for the 2019-2020 academic year. – The French Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on June 27 to honour Vietnamese students who won the French Government’s Excellence Scholarship Programme for the 2019-2020 academic year.



The annual programme aims to identify potential applicants who wish to pursue Master’s and PhD degrees at French universities.



In the 2019-2020 academic year, 26 Vietnamese students have been granted Excellence scholarships.



In addition, 31 students won spots on the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’s Eiffel Scholarship Programme.



According to the embassy, last year, more than 1,700 Vietnamese students travelled to France to study, bringing the total number of Vietnamese students in France to 7,000.-VNA