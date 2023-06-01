At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Sun Taxi JSC on June 1 signed a contract to purchase 3,000 VF 5 Plus electric cars from carmaker VinFast, marking the biggest vehicle purchase contract in Vietnam so far, with delivery scheduled from now until 2025.

It is part of Sun Taxi's strategy on green transformation, business expansion and service quality improvement, thus promoting Vietnam's green transportation revolution and supporting the country's overall goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

In the initial phase, Sun Taxi will deploy electric taxi services in cities and provinces such as Quang Binh, Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan), Gia Lai and Kon Tum. By 2025, all 3,000 VinFast electric cars in Sun Taxi's fleet will be running throughout Vietnam.

Since joining the taxi transportation market in October 2013, Sun Taxi has to date owned a fleet of 2,900 vehicles across 17 cities and provinces. With the addition of 3,000 VinFast electric cars from now until 2025, Sun Taxi will provide unique experiences for customers while elevating its brand in the green business transformation trend and contributing to promoting a green lifestyle./.