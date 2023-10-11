Suoi Giang ancient tea trees in Yen Bai province
The ancient tea trees of Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province, have long been associated with the art, cuisine, and unique cultural features of the H’Mong ethnic minority people.
VNA
