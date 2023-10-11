Culture - Sports Infographic Le Van Cong wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships Le Van Cong picked up a gold medal for Vietnam in the Men’s 49kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, UAE, on August 23. This is the second time Cong has bagged a gold at the World Championships, after doing so in 2017.

Culture - Sports Infographic (interactive) Five best-rated street foods in Vietnam When it comes to street food, Vietnam delivers big on flavour. The following are five Vietnamese street eats most favoured by readers of international food magazine TasteAtlas.