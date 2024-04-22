Business FDI flow into garment and textile sector bounces back The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Vietnamese garment and textile sector has rebounded thanks to the country’s sound investment climate and abundant workforce as well as its open economy, according to insiders.

Business Majority of credit institutions forecast profit growth in 2024 A total of 86.2% of credit institutions expect their profit this year to grow compared to 2023, according to the latest survey of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnamese rice prices on the hike The prices of Vietnamese paddy and rice continued to increase last week, according to the the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

Business PM visits int'l border gate, inspects projects in Lang Son province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 21 visited the Huu Nghi International Border Gate and inspected some socio-economic development projects in Lang Son as part of his ongoing visit to the northern province.