Support of agricultural insurance fees extended until year-end
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – All poor and near-poor households that are involved in agricultural production will continue to be supported with 90 percent of agricultural insurance fees until the end of 2021, instead of December 31, 2020.
The information was said in a decision recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to revise and supplement several articles to Decision No.22 dated June 26, 2019 on implementing agricultural insurance support policies.
The PM assigned the Ministers of Finance, and Agriculture and Rural Development, and heads of ministry-level agencies and Government agencies, and chairpersons of local People’s Committees to take the responsibility for enforcing the decision.
The new decision became effective on January 25./.