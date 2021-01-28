Society Women union leader: Women contributing to national development Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga has said Vietnamese women have contributed significantly to national renewal and development under the Party’s leadership and with support from the Government.

Society Photobook from UNICEF campaign “Kindness is Contagious” launched UNICEF and the Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 28 launched the photobook “Kindness is Contagious”, marking a successful end to a campaign of the same name to promote acts of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hai Duong imposes social distancing from noon on January 28 Social distancing was introduced in Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong from midday on January 28, following the detection of 73 cases of community transmission of the coronavirus in the locality, according a local official.

Society PM orders residents in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh not to leave localities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered all people living and working in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh not to travel to other localities, to contain the spread of the coronavirus following the confirmation of over 80 cases of community transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the two provinces over the past 24 hours.