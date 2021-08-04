Society Former intelligence official prosecuted for taking bribe The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment in a bribery case involving Phan Van Anh Vu and former deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Intelligence Nguyen Duy Linh.

Society UNESCO launches campaign to promote girls’ education The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Vietnam on August 3 launched the campaign #KeepingGirlsinthePicture - "For a future picture with girls", calling on the community to share inspirational stories to encourage ethnic minority students, especially girls, to continue their studies after the pandemic ends.

Society Japanese police identify Vietnamese man killed in Osaka The police in Japan’s Osaka prefecture on August 3 confirmed the identity of a young Vietnamese man who was killed in the prefecture a day earlier.