Support to pandemic-hit groups updated daily on gov't information reporting system
Statistics regarding the support to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have been updated daily at https://baocaochinhphu.gov.vn/ioc/, according to the Government Office.
The support has been provided to employees and employers affected by the pandemic in line with Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP and Decision No. 23/2021/QD-TTg.
Through the system, relevant agencies at the district level will send daily reports from 2pm to 4pm, which will be collected and submitted to provincial People’s Committees by district People’s Committees from 4pm to 4:30pm.
The provincial People’s Committees will forward the statistics to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) from 4:30pm to 5pm.
Up to 3,667 system accounts have been opened for relevant agencies and localities.
Notably, the system will automatically send monthly reports to the MoLISA, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the State Bank of Vietnam, and the Prime Minister./.