Business State budget collection tops 1 quadrillion VND in 7 months The total revenue to the State budget between January and July exceeded 1.01 quadrillion VND (42.53 billion USD), equaling 62.7% of the yearly estimate and dropping by 7.8% from the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,826 VND/USD on August 10, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic FTAs to which Vietnam is a signatory, as of July 2023 The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) was signed on July 25 and is the latest free trade agreement (FTA) Vietnam is a party to. Joining more FTAs will create significant opportunities for the country to deeply participate in global value chains, increase exports, boost GDP growth, and improve its institutions.