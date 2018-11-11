The suspect (L) who involved in the death of a Vietnamese girl, was recently arrested in Belgium (Photo: Krant van Westvlaanderen/VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – A judge in Ypres town of Belgium has ordered arrest of a suspect in the murder of a Vietnamese girl, which occurred in Geluwe town in West Flanders province of Belgium in 2016.



A spokesperson of the local prosecutor’s office said investigators had questioned a man involved in the death of a Vietnamese girl. However, it is too early to reveal information on the cause of death, the official noted.



In late 2016, Belgian police discovered a burned down woman corpse in Geluwe town of West Flanders province. Authorised agencies could not identify the victim at that time, resulting in a deadlock in the investigation. Face recognition showed that the victim was likely an Asian woman.



In early July this year, the Embassy of Vietnam in Belgium received a request to look for the daughter of a Vietnamese citizen residing in northern Vietnam’s Bac Ninh province. She was studying in Japan who seemingly travelled to Belgium in 2016 at the invitation of a man and lost contact with her family since then.



Based on the information provided by the Vietnamese side, Belgian police carried out investigation and identified that the missing Vietnamese girl was the victim of the murder two years ago in West Flanders.



According to Belgian media, the suspect was a 29 year-old man born in Zonnebeke town of West Flanders province. He was interrogated by police on November 8.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium has been closely in touch with local authorised agencies to handle the case.-VNA