Swiss media spotlights Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The website Watson.ch of Switzerland has run an article emphasising that information transparency and the people's unity have contributed to Vietnam’s success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the article, the author repeatedly quoted Peter Jenni, who lived in Vietnam for many years, to make it clearer and more convincing for the mentioned issues.
The article said the initial situation was bad for Vietnam as it shares a long border with China where the coronavirus disease first broke out, and Chinese are among the largest groups of tourists to Vietnam.
However, with the four on-the-spot measures it took to combat the disease, Vietnam has become one of the model nations in this fight.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Vietnam has so far only had more than 300 cases of COVID-19, with zero fatalities. The country has gone through over 60 straight days without new infections in the community, while imported cases were immediately quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.
The article identified four reasons for the success of Vietnam in containing the pandemic, saying that the Vietnamese government quickly introduced control measures right after the first cases were discovered.
Vietnam was the first country to apply mass quarantine after China, it said.
The article quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as saying that the Vietnamese Government was ready to accept some economic losses to protect its people's lives.
There was hardly a country that pursued contact tracing more vehemently than Vietnam, it said.
According to the article, Vietnam provided clear and transparent information related to the disease situation through daily press conferences.
Newspapers, social media, and even phone messages were used for this purpose, it said.
Measures taken by the Government were trusted and strictly observed by the people, it noted, saying that the spirit of solidarity was one of the reasons behind Vietnam’s success in controlling the pandemic./.