Society Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam Nearly 1,400 Lao students were welcomed back to school in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La on June 17. Previously, implementing the regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, they had returned home because of school closures.

Society Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030 Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045. This is the goal set out at the seminar on the development of vocational education and training strategies in the 2021-2030 period held in Hanoi on June 16.

Society HCM City leader visits medical staff, foreign COVID-19 patient Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on June 17 visited medical staff working at Cho Ray Hospital and Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the city, and the foreign COVID-19 patient who is now being treated at Cho Ray hospital.

Society Japanese NGO funds organic agriculture project in Dong Thap Japanese non-governmental organisation (NGO) Seed to Table (STT) has provided an assistance package worth 55,000 USD for the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to develop an organic agriculture project in the 2019-2022 period.