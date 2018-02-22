Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The FHNW University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) is organising its annual seminars on ASEAN, highlighting technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in three member states – Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.The event, which is taking place from February 19-23, has attracted the participation of FHNW students, lecturers, as well as representatives from institutions and businesses in Northwestern Switzerland.As a speaker on Vietnam’s economy and business climate, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland Ngo Minh Nguyet introduced the country’s fast-growing economy, intensive global integration and outstanding achievements in economic and external affairs last year.She talked about startup and innovation movements in Vietnam as well as the Government’s policies to support and encourage the development of start-up ecosystem, considering the development of technology and innovation as one of the major momentum for the country’s economic growth and prosperity.The diplomat also fielded participants’ questions on Vietnam’s competitive advantages in ASEAN, its efforts to boost regional connectivity, differences between Vietnam and Switzerland in terms of business and investment, and Vietnam’s policies to increase economic cooperation with Switzerland.The seminars are part of the university’s project to explore ASEAN. The project was launched three years ago with an aim to boost students’ knowledge on the economy, contributing to enhancing economic ties between the European country and the bloc. It has organised several field trips to ASEAN member countries for its students, lecturers and business partners.-VNA