Swiss President Ignazio Cassis (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam and Switzerland should further promote all-around cooperation towards pushing the bilateral relations to a new height, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told Vietnamese Ambassador to the European country Phung The Long.



During a meeting with Long who presented his credentials on June 28, Cassis expressed satisfaction at the fruitful development of relations between the two countries over the past 50 years.



He also shared his special impressions of his visit to Hanoi in August last year, saying he hopes the two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation across areas in the coming time.



For his part, Ambassador Long affirmed Vietnam always remembers and appreciates the valuable support the Swiss Government and people have given Vietnam during its struggle for national independence in the past as well as in its national construction and development today.



The diplomat promised to do his best during his term to help deepen the traditional and cooperative relations between Vietnam and Switzerland./.