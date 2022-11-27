Politics Vietnam-Austria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 26 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Austria diplomatic relations (December 1, 1972 - 2022).

Politics NA Standing Committee to consider important issues at 17th session The 17th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on November 28 will discuss the allocation of remaining development investment capital for the three national target programmes.

Politics NA Chairman Hue to visit Australia, New Zealand National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30-December 6, announced the NA Foreign Relations Committee.