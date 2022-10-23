The cultural day is among a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations next year.

More than 200 visitors, most of whom are Vietnamese university students in New South Wales and Vietnamese expats, attended the event.

The event featured a wide range of activities, such as making “to he” - toy figurines made from rice dough, painting “non la” - Vietnamese conical hats, calligraphy, and an exhibition of Dong Ho folk paintings.

They were also offered a chance to join a number of folk games and enjoy traditional Vietnamese food and beverages. Iced coffee and peach tea were the most popular drinks among the youngsters.

The event was designed based on a traditional market in Vietnam in the final days of the year, when Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year, is fast approaching./.

VNA