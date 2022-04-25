Sympathies offered to Philippines on heavy losses in tropical storm
Rescuers evacuate residents from a flooded area in Storm Megi in Panitan town of Capiz province, the Philippines, on April 12. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 25 sent a sympathy message to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. on the human and property losses caused by tropical storm Megi in many central and southern provinces of the country.
The storm, known in the Philippines as Agaton, hit the archipelago nation on April 10./.