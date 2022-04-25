Politics Lao leaders show belief in CPV leadership The high-ranking leaders of Laos expressed their belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will continue to obtain new greater achievements in the renewal process and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. ​

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate French President over re-election Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 25 sent their congratulations to Emmanuel Macron over his re-election as President of France.

Politics NA Standing Committee comments on Government’s thrift practice, wastefulness control Members of the National Assembly (NA)'s Standing Committee offered their opinions on a Government report on the implementation of thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2021.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party commissions foster cooperation The Commission for Information and Education of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee on April 25 agreed to enhance cooperation in 2022-2026.