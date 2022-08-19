Sympathy offered to Armenia over market fire in Yerevan
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on August 19 sent a message of sympathy to his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan over the huge losses in human lives caused by a fire at a shopping centre in the capital city of Yerevan on August 14.
