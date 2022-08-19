Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 19.

Politics President hosts former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on August 19.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Official at Gov't Office arrested for suspected involvement in bribery case The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on August 18 arrested Nguyen Tien Than, an official at the Government Office’s department of international relations, to investigate the act of “taking bribes” in line with Article 354 of the Penal Code.