Politics Japan to enhance inspection of trade unions employing Vietnamese labourers Japan will strengthen the inspection of labour unions to ensure rights of Vietnamese guest workers, Japanese Minister of Justice Hanashi Yasuhiro told Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung at their talks in Tokyo on September 6.

Politics President of State Audit Authority of Laos welcomed Deputy Auditor General of Vietnam Ngo Van Tuan hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 6 for President of the State Audit Authority of Laos Viengthavisone Thephachanh, who is on Vietnam visit from September 6-10.

Politics PM: Vietnam attaches importance to cultural development Vietnam always attaches importance to cultural development, considering culture both a driving force and a goal for national development, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics NA Chairman receives Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Governor of Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng on September 6 in Hanoi.