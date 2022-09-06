Sympathy to China over severe earthquake
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Luding county in Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Southwest China's Sichuan province at 12:52 p.m. on September 5, killing 65 people. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 6 extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the losses of human lives and property due to the earthquake on September 5 in China.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent condolences to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Luding county in Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Southwest China's Sichuan province at 12:52 p.m. on September 5, killing 65 people, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
As of 7 a.m. on September 6, 12 people were missing and 170 were found injured in Ganzi, including 56 seriously injured./.