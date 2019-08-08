The FrieslandCampina Institute Asia Pacific Symposium discusses improving the nutritional status of Asian children in HCM City. (Photo courtesy of the company)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Many Vietnamese and foreign experts shared the latest perspectives on and novel approaches to improving the nutritional status of Asian children at the FrieslandCampina Institute Asia Pacific Symposium held recently in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the event they made presentations on malnutrition, obesity and deficiency of micronutrients.



The experts also discussed the diagnosis of functional gastrointestinal disorders and treatment using clinical nutrients under criteria called ROME IV and allergy to cow milk protein.



The symposium highlighted the roles of protein, fat, prebiotics, and other nutrients in daily meals for children’s health.



The South East Asian Nutrition Survey done by the FCI and Vietnam’s National Institute of Nutrition found that 30-40 percent of children in large cities suffered from obesity or overweight and 21-30 percent of children in rural and suburban areas from malnutrition.



It has been attributed to a shortage of micro-nutrients, which also affects physical development and intelligence.



The survey recommended that a proper nutritious diet to improve the situation was needed in each country.



Dr Nguyen Van Cuong, a representative of Friso, said “high quality” protein helps children digest easily and reduce functional gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation, diarrhoea and others since the process of manufacturing and treating with heat causes little influence on the protein.



High-quality protein also helps children efficiently absorb vital micro-nutrients to create a good foundation for long-term development.



Dr Jaddoe, a paediatrician, a professor of pediatric epidemiology and the principal investigator of the Generation R Study in the Netherlands, said protein plays a very important role in children’s daily nutrition regimen, especially newborns’.



A proper protein supplement is recommended for children depending on their health, he said.



The symposium was organised by the FrieslandCampina Institute (FCI) of global dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina, which sells the Friso brand in co-operation with the Vietnam Paediatrics Association.



It is held annually and gives nutritionists and paediatricians the chance to update their knowledge and experience.



FrieslandCampina organises it as part of its commitment to co-operate with the health sector, experts and scientists for research and development of nutritious products for improving the health of mothers and children.



It attracted more than 120 health experts from the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.-VNS/VNA