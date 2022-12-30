Ta Dung Lake: “Ha Long Bay in the Central Highlands”
On an area of some 50 square kilometres, Ta Dung Lake in Lam Dong province accommodates 36 large and small islands and boasts cool weather all year round. It has been dubbed “Ha Long Bay in the Central Highlands”.
Ta Dung Lake is in Bao Loc district in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)
The lake is at its most beautiful from July to December. (Photo: VNA)
The peaceful beauty and uniqueness of the lake’s 36 large and small islands. (Photo: VNA)
Ta Dung Lake has been dubbed “Ha Long Bay in the Central Highlands”. (Photo: VNA)
The lake’s green and blue colour is a feast for the eyes, especially on sunny days. (Photo: VNA)