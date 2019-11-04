Culture - Sports Various activities to honour culture of Vietnamese ethnic groups A wide range of attractive activities are being held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi from November 1-30, aiming to honour the cultural quintessence of Vietnamese ethnic groups.

Culture - Sports Contemporary dance fiesta comes to HCM City The three-day Xposition ‘O’ contemporary dance fiesta (XPO) is introducing contemporary dance performances to local audiences at the Soul Lie Project Complex in HCM City.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie screened at RoK film festival The Republic of Korea (RoK)-based ASEAN Culture House (ACH) is holding a film festival showing films from ASEAN countries including Vietnamese movie Hai Phuong (Furie).