Culture - Sports Culinary festival brightens summer days in Da Nang The “2022 Da Nang Food Festival” is now underway in the central coastal city of Da Nang, as part of the “Da Nang Summer Festival 2022”.

Culture - Sports AFC thanks Vietnam for successfully hosting Group I of AFC Cup 2022 The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has sent a thank you letter to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) for successfully organising Group I matches of AFC Cup 2022 which took place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 24-30.