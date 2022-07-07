“Take me to the Sun” music gala to take place on July 9
The “Take me to the Sun” music gala will take place on July 9 at the outdoor stage under the foot of the Sun Wheel of Asia Park in the central city of Da Nang.
"Take me to the Sun” music gala will take place on July 9 at the outdoor stage under the foot of the Sun Wheel of Asia Park. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The “Take me to the Sun” music gala will take place on July 9 at the outdoor stage under the foot of the Sun Wheel of Asia Park in the central city of Da Nang.
The event is part of the “Enjoy Danang Summer Festival 2022” which is co-organised by Sun Group and Da Nang city from June 11 to August 15. It aims to help restore the local tourism industry while affirming the city’s position as one of Asia’s leading destinations.
The gala, entitled “Living as the sunlight”, comprises five chapters.
The opening chapter will be a cultural space of contemporary folk music, with an exceptional performance combining various types of music of ethnic groups from all over the country, reflecting the cultural identity of the Vietnamese people.
Chapter 2 will introduce the audience to contemporary pop music while Chapter 3 brings Hip-hop music with the participation of famous Rapper Karik and the male musician, singer Only C, who has created numerous hits for Vietnamese pop stars like Ho Ngoc Ha and Noo Phuoc Thinh. It is expected to bring a youthful, fresh, and international musical atmosphere. Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 will bring high explosive music, rock, and electronic dance music (EDM).
The final part of the gala will be a 15-minute fireworks display, taking the audience on an emotional rollercoaster and reminding them of the seasons of the International Fireworks Festival, which once lit up the city of the Han River in the summers before the pandemic./.