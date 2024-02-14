Society Nearly 57,000 people visit Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum during Tet More than 56,600 visitors, including 29,050 foreigners, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 9 - 12.

Videos 100 million dreams - 100 million smiles Vietnam officially became one of 15 countries in the world with a population exceeding 100 million in 2023. Labour experts have suggested that the country introduce policies to leverage its abundant young workforce and adapt to an aging population within the next 10 to 15 years.

Videos Vietnam posts achievements in human rights Vietnam has made remarkable strides forward in poverty reduction over the last decade. The country has also made a strong impression by attaining average growth of 1.36% in its Human Development Index (HDI) during the past 30 years, putting it among the top countries in the world.