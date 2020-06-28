Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to close a runway and some taxiways at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport for maintenance and upgrade starting from July 1.

Accordingly, the 25R/07L runway and E1, NS1, W4 and W6 taxiways will be closed until the end of this year for the first phase of the maintenance project. The 25L/07R runway will be used during the closure.

Under the project, two rapid-exit and one parallel taxiway will be built, while six current sections will be improved.

The project will be carried out at a cost of over 2.01 trillion VND (86.7 million USD), according to the Ministry of Transport.

The Tan Son Nhat Airport has been asked to join hands with relevant agencies to ensure security, safety and operations at the airport during the implementation of the project and inform airlines of the closure of the 25R/07L runway./.