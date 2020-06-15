Tan Son Nhat runway reopens after Vietjet incident
HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport reopened runway 25L/07R on the morning of June 15 after closing it for more than 20 hours to handle the incident in which a Vietjet Air plane skidded off the runaway.
Vietjet Air plane tugged to parking area (Source: VNA)
Following the incident, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) decided on June 14 to reopen another runaway at the airport, the 25R/07L which had previously been closed for upgrading. It was closed again at 9am on June 15.
Flight VJ322 arrived at Tan Son Nhat from Phu Quoc Island off Vietnam’s southern coast and slid out of runway 25L/07R onto the grass upon landing amid a heavy downpour at noon on June 14. All passengers and crew were safe.
The two pilots of the flight, both foreigners, have been grounded and their licences temporarily seized. The six flight attendants on the flight have also been suspended.
The CAAV has set up an inspection team to investigate the incident, decode the black box of the Airbus A321neo aircraft, and analyse the flight data.
Nearly 200 flights were affected by the incident./.