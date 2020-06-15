Society Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Society HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents Ho Chi Minh City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

Society Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

Society Healthy drinks take over during summer Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. Many say non-alcoholic drinks are better thirst-quenchers on hot summer days and also a healthier choice.