The “Tat nien” meal is a traditional ritual of Vietnamese people to mark the end of a year (Photo: afamly.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – “Tat nien” is a traditional practice of Vietnamese people in the last day of a lunar year, during which Vietnamese families gather for a meal, look back on the past year and get themselves ready for a new year.



For Vietnamese people, the “Tat nien” meal is an important occasion for all family members to reunite and foster connections among generations after a busy year with their own business.



Depending on the traditions of each region, along with family members, some guests who are neighbours or close friends of the family are also invited to the meal.



This is a chance for family members to recall memories, settle misunderstandings and conflicts, setting aside unhappy events in the old year, thus becoming ready for a better new year with hopes for a brighter future.



Along with its meaning in family reunion, the “Tat nien” meal is also a traditional ritual of Vietnamese people to mark the end of a year, welcome the return of Ong Tao (Kitchen Gods), and pay tribute to their ancestors.



After the meal, family members will celebrate the New Year Eve together, a sacred and specious moment to share with their beloved.



During the New Year Eve, Vietnamese families often prepare offerings to the gods and their ancestors, which differ depending on the tradition of regions. Normally, the offerings include incense, votive money, candles, betel leaves and areca nuts, wine or tea, and “Banh Chung” (sticky square cake).



Due to the important meaning of the “Tat nien” day, all Vietnamese people, wherever they are, always try to return home to enjoy the day with their family, creating a beautiful tradition of the nation./.

VNA