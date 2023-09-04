Business Vietnam Airlines announces new HCM City-Perth route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recently announced a direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia’s Perth city which is due to be put into operation on December 7.

Business HCM City works to elevate tourism profile The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City led the country in tourism revenue in the first half of 2023. The result showed the city's countless efforts in promoting the tourism sector and tourism development.

Business Export remains major driving force of apparel industry The development strategy of the textile and garment industry until 2030 with a vision to 2035 has clearly identified that exports will continue to be a major and crucial driving force for the sector's growth.