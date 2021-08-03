Taxation body to launch e-tax application for mobile devices this month
The General Department of Taxation plans to debut its e-tax application for mobile devices, Etax-mobile, in August to facilitate taxpayers particularly amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.
At the Hanoi Tax Department (Photo: VNA)
The country has so far seen 99 percent of enterprises using electronic tax services. The proportion is much lower among individuals due to inconvenient support software, hence the department’s development of Etax-mobile
In the immediate future, Etax-mobile will be provided for individual use on iOS and Android platforms.
In addition to supporting functions provided on the e-tax system via the web platform, the application will provide enhanced user experience services, additional search functions, links to banks’ payment applications.
The department said that, with 60 million individuals having tax codes, the use of Etax-mobile will help taxpayers easily access related administrative procedures and communicate with tax authorities. They can transparently and conveniently fulfill their tax obligations anywhere./.