Tay ethnic girl wins Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 pageant
Nong Thuy Hang from the Tay ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang was crowned Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022.
The 23-year-old winner is 1.7 m tall and weighs 52 kg. She graduated from the National Economics University.
By winning the pageant that sought participation of young women from all 54 ethnic groups in the country, Hang will represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2022.
Luong Thi Hoa Dan, 21, from the Kinh ethnic group, was named the first runner-up. Dan comes from the northern province of Hai Duong and is currently a third-year student at the Thang Long University in Hanoi.
The second-runner up title, meanwhile, belonged to Thach Thu Thao, 21, a Khmer ethnic from the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh, who is now in her final year at the Nam Can Tho University./.