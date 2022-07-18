Culture - Sports Animals depicted in sculptures Four Vietnamese artists have impressed art lovers with a sculpture exhibition on animals, which have long been a source of inspiration for local artists.

Culture - Sports 8,500 runners join Mekong Delta International Marathon As many as 8,500 runners joined the Vietcombank Mekong Delta International Marathon - Hau Giang 2022 in Vi Thanh city in the morning of July 17.

Culture - Sports Dong Son bronze drum featured at World of Sky Discs Exhibition in Germany Dong Son bronze drum, the earliest form of bronze drum found in Vietnam, has been introduced at the World of Sky Discs Exhibition held in Pfannerhall Braunsbedra in the German state of Sachsen Anhalt by two archaeologists Dr. Dominique Görlitz and Dr. Kai Helge Wirth.