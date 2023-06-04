Lullabies are sung both indoors and outdoors, during daily activities such as working in the fields and harvesting crops. The sweet melodies have been passed down from generation to generation, with women often leading the way.

The pure and soothing tones have a profound impact on the souls of young children, creating a deep bond between them and their families.

The songs are usually about daily life, reflecting adults’ love and care for their children. Sadly, the tradition is now at risk of falling into oblivion.

The elderly members of the Tay ethnic minority group are working hard to preserve and pass on this rich cultural heritage to the younger generation.

In addition to the efforts of passionate individuals within the community, Bac Kan’s cultural sector has also taken action by submitting a dossier to have the Tay ethnic minority’s lullabies recognised as a provincial cultural heritage./.

VNA